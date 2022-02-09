Nigerian singer’s leaked sex tape receives huge reaction on social media

Oxlade tops Twitter trends

The leaked sex tape of Nigerian musician, Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, known in showbiz circles as Oxlade, has received a lot of reactions on social media after it was released.



In a viral video, the singer could be seen having sex with a yet-to-be-identified woman.



While it is unclear who leaked the video, the sex tape was reportedly spotted on Snapchat before it made its way to Twitter on January 8, 2022.

Many have applauded the 24-year-old artiste for his sex prowess, but others have frowned against his action.



A comment shared by a Twitter user read, “Oxlade y haven’t u submitted an application to porn hub omo then go pick u no jokes lol” while another read, “You all don’t know this guy has a reason for using the OX in front of his name. Ox for HORSE.”



A third user added, “Oxlade using his saliva as a lubricant is an extremely insalubrious act. I wonder why he wasn't using condom too.”



The afrobeats artistes is popularly known to have featured in Sarkodie’s ‘Non-Living Thing’. The song was one of the records on Sarkodie's ‘No Pressure’ album.