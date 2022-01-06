Nigerian songs dominate world digital sales on billboard

Nigerian artistes have dominated Billboard chart

Nigerian songs are currently 'sitting pretty' on Billboard's top music list.

In this week’s top five on the world digital song sales category, released by Billboard charts on Twitter, Nigerian artistes were listed number one to four.



Popular ‘Detty December’ anthem “you wanna bam ba?” by Goya Menor, is on the apogee followed by CKay’s Love Nwantiti. Wizkid’s Essence ft Tems and Justin Bieber is number three while Fireboy’s Peru ft Ed Sheeran was ranked fourth.



“This week’s top 5 on #WorldDigitalSongSales:



1. @goyamenor & @nektunez Ameno Amapiano (2nd week at No. 1)



2. @ckay_yo Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)

3. @wizkidayo ft. @justinbieber & @temsbaby Essence



4. @fireboydml & @edsheeran Peru



5. #Moreart ft. #IHI Ya Budu Ebat,” Billboard tweeted.



Barely a few weeks after its release, Fireboy’s Peru remix featuring Ed Sheeran, demotes Mariah Carey’s legendary ‘all I want for Christmas’, topping number one UK’s top 25 on Apple Music.



Global anthem “Essence” by Wizkid and Tems has been topping charts since it’s release.