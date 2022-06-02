Nigerian woman's body kept in hospital days after death from butt lift surgery

Late Nigerian lady who died getting butt surgery

A Nigerian lady identified as Chrystabel has died after a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) plastic surgery in Lagos went wrong.



In a viral video shared on several blogs, family and friends of the deceased were spotted screaming and shouting at a man dressed in a white coat saying “we will call the police, this clinic will be shut down.”



This follows a report shared by the deceased’s friend on naijablog.ng, informing social media users about the lady’s death.



According to the report on the Nigerian website, Miss Posha, the friend of the deceased, had divulged that her friend had gone off the radar for a number of days and efforts to reach her proved futile.

However, with the help of another friend she found out about the surgery proceedings and followed up with the hospital only to be given a note informing her about her friend’s death.



Read Miss Pocha’s statement read:



“I want to bring this to the public, a friend just died at this hospital in Lagos Nigeria, few days ago where she underwent surgery. Now I’m not against anybody that wants to enhance their body or anything as such, is your body life and choice, so do what you love.



“A surgeon with no experience abroad and someone you finish operating on, complained about bleeding ???? and you said is normal it will stop ? Neglecting her no care whatsoever!



“Are you sick! ???? the most annoying part here is, that this gal died days ago without anybody knowing and the Hospital did not find it needful to contact any of her relatives.



“The few friends who knew she was going for surgery said she was supposed to have been back for days now decided to go to the hospital to check on her; arriving they were offered a letter that her body. The license should be seized! Arrest and jailed! RIP Crystabel.





