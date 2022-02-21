Nigerians always beat us with investment – Sammy Flex

Entertainment pundit, Sammy Flex

Discussing Ghana Nigeria music collaboration on TV3's Simply Showbiz with Akorfa, entertainment pundit Sammy Flex disclosed that Ghanaians do not invest in its music industry. He compared the situation to how people in Nigeria invest in their music industry.

According to him, Nigeria's music industry has always been ahead of Ghana's music industry because of the massive investment in its music industry.



"I think beyond the numbers what we need in our music industry is an investment. Let's look at the level of Black Sherif, if we are going to sit here in Ghana and look at him do everything from his pocket and with his team. It means that he is going to be limited. The Nigerians have always beaten us with investment.



"So you would have Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid, and there is a huge of financing behind them. But in our case (Ghana), most of our top artists are independent artists. They are all doing it from their account so what it means is that if tomorrow they don't have the money to move, then it means they are stuck. They don't have the money to do music again. To me, we have the talent, we have the skills, we have the boys, but where is the investment?" he questioned.

He added that people should now focus on investing in Ghana's music industry to push upcoming artists to the top.



"All those who are interested in our creative arts should invest well in the industry. The business people, now music is the gold mine, they should know this, enough of the fund, enough of the water companies now it's music," he concluded.