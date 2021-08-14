Nigerians are happy people with lots of troubles – Jacinta

Jacinta Ocansey, Ghanaian-Nigerian comedienne

Ghanaian-Nigerian comedienne, Jacinta Ocansey, popularly known as Heiress Jacinta, has given a very detailed description of how she sees Nigerians.

In an interview with Doctar Cann on the Ayekoo After-Drive show which airs on Happy98.9FM, she disclosed that Nigerians have a lot of problems that they would like to be fixed, however, they are happy people and do not allow these problems to weigh them down.



“I think Nigerians are just happy people and very resilient. They have a lot of problems but they carry on so well that when you see them, you won’t even know that they have problems. They live above their problems”, she said.

According to her, Nigerians carry on with their lives as if their problems are non-existent. “They’re working, they just want to survive. The average Nigerian will tell you that he is not going to wait for the government to give him light so he will buy the best generator and use it for peace of mind because he knows if he’s to wait on the government, it may never happen”.



Jacinta Asi Ocansey is a Nigerian-Ghanaian stand-up comedienne, singer and actress. She has been called “Ghana’s only comedienne” and the uncontested “Queen of Ghana comedy.”