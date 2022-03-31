Nigerians descend on John Dumelo for calling them ‘Super Chickens’

John Dumelo

Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo has incurred the rage of Nigerians for calling them “Super Chickens”.

The actor made some remarks about the Super Eagles of Nigeria after they played 1-1 draw with the Black Stars in the FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.



The results mean the Black Stars qualified to Qatar denying the Super Eagles the opportunity.



The actor turned farmer out of excitement, posted a video of himself jubilating with several others at a game center. The video came with the caption, “I told you they were super CHICKENS!!congrats Black stars.”



The caption came with many laughing emoji’s with the post attracting 142,068 views and 3,008 comments.



John Dumelo’s comment was followed by the expression of resentment by many Nigerians for calling their national team ‘super chickens’. Most of them described his comment as needless and inappropriate.



@dubem_mmeka wrote, ”hater Nigerian Movie Industry made you. Mock the football, don’t mock the country that gave you bread”.

@Joicyernest also added, “first time Ghana dey win Nigeria and you’re saying rubbish. Nigeria still remains the giant of Africa, No worry una go soon collect.”



@ fabsclothens came through with, ” I will remind you of this statement years to come about insulting my country. You just watch.”



@lov_lee_pee said, ”U just lost a follower as a leader you not supposed to say this and tomorrow Nigerians will still go and ft u guys chai”



@esthrsky_77, “U qualified did you beat us??Again come win World Cup Beside yes na cruise pls don’t call us chicken.”



The failed parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso constituency had said earlier, that he was going to walk barefooted to Nigeria with ginger on his head, if the Super Eagles of Nigeria beat the Black Stars of Ghana in their previous game which remained goalless.