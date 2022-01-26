Nigerians didn't 'attack' Ghana when our music controlled West Africa - Sam George fires

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram constituency, Sam Dzata George

Shatta Wale calls out Nigerians for failing to support their music

Ghana once dominated the music scene in Africa, Sam George



Ghanaians do not support their own, Sam George laments



Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has chided the government over its failure to invest in the creative industry which was once the biggest in West Africa.



Speaking in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb on HITZ103.9 on January 26, the outspoken MP argued that Nigerians can not be blamed for Ghana's woes when it comes to the lack of support in the music industry, a point raised by dancehall musician Shatta Wale.



According to the MP, music from Ghana dominated the continent in the late 70s but little was done to keep that spot.

Ghana's Highlife and Hiplife travelled to almost every part on the continent but now, Nigerians "has blown us out of the market in every sector," he said.



"Shatta is fighting Nigeria, it's a frustration of the system. In the 70s Ghanaian music was the ish across West Africa, Highlife. In the early 2000s, our Hiplife was what it was and Nigerians didn't have any response to us. They were still banging on Fela Kuti's music to respond to our Hiplife at the time Obrafour and Lord Kenya were setting the place ablaze. At the time, Okomfuor Kwaade came out with hits, Samini, then Batman, Kokovelli, KK Fosu, I mean Nigerians had absolutely no response to us," he said.



He states that the time is now for the state and private entities to invest in the industry to sustain and help it reach higher heights, but until then, Nigerians who are keen on investment will overtake Ghana when it comes to music and movies.



He added that Ghanaians do not support their own like how Nigerians do when it comes to promoting talents.



Mr Nartey George furthered: "We were in a world of our own but again what did we do? No conscious effort by the state, and private capital to invest in that sector. Then again it comes to what I think is a problem of our country, Ghanaians celebrate mediocrity, we are content with little. Ghanaians tag you as greedy when they see you pushing for more... Ghanaians will fight you, we fight our own. Nigerians celebrate their own."