Nigerians don’t treat Ghanaian artistes special - Yaw Tog

Yaw Tog Rap 67.png Yaw Tog discusses treatment emitted to him and colleagues in Nigeria

Tue, 22 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Yaw Tog narrates what transpired at AFRIMMA in 2021

Yaw Tog confirms revelation Shatta Wale made about Nigerians

Yaw Tog claims things were hard for him while in Nigeria for AFRIMMA

Ghanaian rapper, Thorsten Owusu Gyminah, known in showbiz circles as Yaw Tog, has spoken about the treatment meted to him and his colleagues when they were in Nigeria for the AFRIMMA Awards in 2021.

According to the young artiste on ‘Dryve of your Lyfe’ on Y107.9 FM, Nigerians treated him, Gyakie and Kofi Jamar like they were nobodies but gave full attention to their prominent artistes.

“Nigerians don’t treat Ghanaian artistes like their main artistes, they treat you as a normal person. You can’t be treated like Davido or Burna Boy there.

“When we went there, they treated us differently, everything was normal compared to Ghana where I would have received some special treatment. Things were hard there”, he said.

This claim rides on the back of Shatta Wale’s December 25, 2021, statement where he called Nigerians ‘stupid’ and went on to say they do not reciprocate the love they get from Ghanaians.

“Do you know that majority of people in the Ghana music industry are fools? They told me that I won’t be able to fill my stadium. I don’t look up to any stupid Nigerian artiste. I look up to my fans. Fuck Nigeria,” Shatta Wale is quoted to have said.

The 8th edition of the AFRIMMA Awards held on December 12, 2021, was aimed at celebrating African music, African artistes and the bodies that have always promoted African music on the world scene since the beginning.

Celebrities who graced the event included, Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Diamond Platinumz, KiDi among others.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
