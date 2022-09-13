1
Nigerians hail Wendy Shay for rating their artistes above Ghanaians

Wendy Shay Ada Singer, Wendy Shay

Tue, 13 Sep 2022

Afro Pop singer, Wendy Shay in one of her 'Ghana Wake Up' series on Twitter, jabbed her colleagues by rating Nigeria's contribution to the promotion of African music above Ghanaian artistes.

In her tweet dated September 10, she wrote: "Ghanaian artistes should thank Nigerians artistes, for bringing the world’s attention to Africa …through Afrobeats. Ghana wake up!"

Her statement which was not backed with evidence witnessed some of her Ghanaian counterparts including TiC and other industry players call her out.

Her assertion, however, won her great admiration from Nigerians who commended her for telling the truth and highlighting their contribution to the Afrobeats genre.

The tweet published on Instablog9ja, one of the popular blogs in Nigeria, witnessed hundreds of social media users commending Wendy for the 'great observation'.

Some netizens added that most Ghanaians will never admit that African music has largely been populated in the West by Nigerian artistes who keep topping charts globally.

Read some reactions below:











Watch our latest programmes below:







OPD/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
