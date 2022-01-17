Nigerians love Shatta Wale - Vudu

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Vudumane, a popular Ghanaian Afrobeat artiste based in Nigeria, has shared a different view on the supposed beef between Shatta Wale and stakeholders of the Nigerian music industry.
The musician who has collaborations with Nigerian giants Davido and Zlatan is of the view that contrary to suggestions that Nigerians do not appreciate Ghanaian music, he has received profound support from Nigerians.
Aside from him, Shatta Wale is one other musician who is loved by Nigerians, he said.
"Nigerians love Shatta Wale's music very much because he is a thought-provoker as far as music is concerned. He should take it easy on them and rather advise young Ghanaian artiste to learn from him so they can equally benefit from that love", Vudumane noted in an interview.
Vudumane is expected to be in the nation's capital, Accra, in April for his big concert with a Ghanaian act.
- Fame in Ghana is nice but the money is small - Shatta Wale
- Foto Copy explains how he managed to feature Shatta Wale
- Kevin Taylor tackles Nana Ama McBrown, Ghanaian entertainment pundits
- Kevin Taylor shreds Burna Boy
- The bond between my team and I is more than a cult – Shatta Wale
- Read all related articles