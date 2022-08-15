0
Nigerians react as photos of Bobrisky's skin peeling surfaces

Mon, 15 Aug 2022 Source: www.mynigeria.com

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, is in the news again after he shared photos of his skin seriously peeling. The socialite, who is known to be a bleaching advocate, posted the photos on his social media pages as he bragged about getting better skin.

According to Bob, the skin shedding was to help him reveal newer and better skin because the dead cells were falling off.

However, not long after the crossdresser shared his photos online, it trended and became a topic of discussion online. A number of people raised their concerns for the socialite.

Read some of their comments below:

Ms_ozie: “When you are not a snake..na wa.” Theyinx: “Why will your skin be peeling off in large sheets like that? Are you a reptile?” Habyadebayo: “Make we no sha see go fund me in future.”

Houseoftinashe: “Cancer loading ” _

Omo_jeje: “When person no be shake see as e Dey change skin every market day.”

Livia_hillz: “Cancer smiling at you.”

Sandra_dafe: “This guy go soon vanish."

Jonahkhadplace: “Cancer is that you?”

Iam__dora: “I no wan hear Donation for Bobrisky.”

Ommafashionmall: “You dey peel of the 2nd layer of your skin, you dey tag am dead cell … Micheal Jackson no do pass this one… .”

Sohigh_xy: “When u are not a snake? Senior man your skin show."

Aries_queenldn: “This is not dead skin o omg!!!!!!”

_Rachygift: “When you no be snake? ” Hmm.

