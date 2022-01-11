Nigerians respect and cherish our music – Kaywa reveals

Kaywa, Music producer

Ace Ghanaian music producer and sound engineer David Kojo Kyei, popularly known as Kaywa, has disclosed the appreciation and interest Nigerian musicians give to Ghanaian-originated sounds.

Despite conversations on social media and international recognitions bagged by Nigerian musicians across the globe, the award-winning producer stood firm to his statements.



In an interview with Happy 98.9 FM’s Doctor Cann during the Showbiz Xtra show, Kaywa said, “Nigerians respect our sound, so I feel sorry for anyone who says our sounds are poor.”

Kaywa further advised Ghanaians to adapt to change despite the difficulties and support our local musicians. He also encouraged Ghanaians to be appreciative of our musicians and called on the central government to enforce a law to allow the play of certain percentages of foreign songs and Ghanaian songs.



“Change is the most difficult thing, but change brings results, so Ghanaians should make an agenda to play more of Ghanaian songs. Ghanaians should appreciate what we have, whether good or bad, and the government too should help us push the agenda of playing Ghana songs,” he added.