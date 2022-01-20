0
Menu
Entertainment

Nigerians spent N2.4 billion on movie tickets in 2021 - Report

AKI AND PAPAW MOVIES.png According to the association, billions of Nigerians spent money on movie tickets in 2024

Thu, 20 Jan 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀

A recent report by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) has indicated that in 2021 alone, Nigerians have spent over N2.4 billion on movie tickets.

The report further stated that the highest ticket sales which totals an amount of N650m were recorded between December 24, 2021, to January 2, 2022.

The most viewed movies in December were also ‘Spiderman: No way home,’ ‘Christmas in Miami,’ and ‘Aki & Pawpaw’

Here are the top 10 films in Nigerian cinemas in terms of box office revenue:

Dwindle – N43m

Soole – N49m

Bad Comments – N66m

Ayinla – N91m

My village people – N100m

Aki and PawPaw – N113m

Prophetess – N131m

The Ghost and the tout too – N134.46m

Christmas in Miami – N205.78m

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer