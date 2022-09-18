3
Nii Funny apologizes to Ga women for derogatory comments against them

Sun, 18 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian high-life singer, Nii Addo Quaynor, known within the entertainment circle as Nii Funny has retracted and apologized for some negative comments he passed on women from the Ga community.

The singer, while promoting his craft in an interview with Halifax on Okay FM, revealed that his decision to settle down with an African-American woman instead of a lady from his ethnic group, Ga-Adangbe, was because women from the Ga community like begging for money.

“The women in Ga-Mashi don’t like me and are scared of me. I also don’t like some of their characters. They beg for money too much. Can I have 1,000gh or 2,000gh for a funeral cloth when the funeral is not directly related to them? They are also lazy and don’t like working,” he added.

These comments by the singer attracted several backlashes from the Ga community, for which he has come out to publicly apologize.

According to him, he has much respect for Ga women and that his comment was strictly about some Ga women he has had a personal dealing with.

In an official statement dated Saturday, September 17, he acknowledged the presence of some very industrious Ga women and apologized for creating a bad impression about them.

Read the full details below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
