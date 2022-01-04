Nima residents mob Black Sherif and Vic Mensa as they shoot video

Black Sherif in Nima

Rising Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif and American rapper, Vic Mensa were received well when they went to Nima.

Some residents of Nima, a suburb of Accra, mobbed them when they were shooting a video.



In videos available to Zionfelix.net, the crowd showed massive love to Black Sherif and Vic Mensa.



They didn’t give up on catching a glimpse of these musicians even when they were asked to leave some spaces between them.

Currently, details about the project that is being worked on between Sherif and Vic are not known.



Watch the videos below.



