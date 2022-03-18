1
Nkommo Wo Ho: Afia Schwarzenegger organizes GH¢200,000 funeral for dad

Fri, 18 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Self-acclaimed queen of comedy in Ghana, Afia Schwarzenegger took over the entertainment industry this week with the final funeral rites of her father.

So, this week on ‘Nkomo Wo Ho’, we bring you the coverage of what transpired during and after the funeral, and every other interesting story that took over and made headlines in the showbiz industry.

From trolls, praises, and down to reactions from social media and so on, this week’s ‘Nkomo Wo Ho’ brings you all the spicy gists your soul longs for.

Stories from the GH¢200,000 funeral organization, complaints by some personalities about the increase in fuel prices, advice from Stephanie Benson to couples, and many more have been specially packaged and lined up on this week’s ‘Nkomo Wo Ho’

Join your sit-in host, Maame Akua Kyei, who is sitting in for the regular host, Amma Broni, for all the juicy details

Watch this week’s episode of ‘Nkommo Wo Ho’ here;

WATCH TWI NEWS
