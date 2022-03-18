Nkommo Wo Ho: Afia Schwarzenegger organizes GH¢200,000 funeral for dad

Self-acclaimed queen of comedy in Ghana, Afia Schwarzenegger took over the entertainment industry this week with the final funeral rites of her father.

Stories from the GH¢200,000 funeral organization, complaints by some personalities about the increase in fuel prices, advice from Stephanie Benson to couples, and many more have been specially packaged and lined up on this week’s ‘Nkomo Wo Ho’

Watch this week’s episode of ‘Nkommo Wo Ho’ here;



