Nkommo Wo Ho: All about Tracey Boakye's wedding

Friends of actress Tracey Boakye have flooded social media with photos and videos from her wedding ceremony, which came off on Thursday, July 28, 2022, with German-based Ghanaian actor, Frank Badu Ntiamoah.

The event, dubbed #Francey22, topped trends with fans of the actress sending their well wishes and congratulatory messages to the couple.



Prior to Thursday's big event, Tracey and her bridesmaids held a bridal shower to celebrate her transition from a Miss to Mrs.



The black-themed bachelorette party set social media ablaze and confirmed to all doubting Thomases that indeed she was tying the knot with the man she had kept secret all this while.



