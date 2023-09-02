Nkommo Wo Ho: All the 'hot gist' at the famous ‘All Black Party’, TikToker's adult video trends

Some ladies captured in racy outfits at the 'All Black Party' event

Some ladies were captured in racy and wild outfits at the recent Ridge Condos’ ‘All Black Party’ that took place in Kumasi.

These ladies became the talk of the town and trended on social media with some users asking the intention behind these wild outfits.



They rocked see-through mesh apparel and clothes that cut out their skin and exposed their private parts among others.



Also, a young Nigerian TikToker, identified as Esther or 'Bubagirl was in the news after her leaked adult video circulated on social media.



She was seen in a 1-minute 45-second video busily masturbating while sucking her boobs in the process.



She held her breast, moaned softly, inserted her fingers, and stroked her clitoris in circles.

Social media users condemned the act and called for the arrest of her boyfriend who allegedly leaked the video.



Meanwhile, popular TV host cum actress, Selly Galley and her husband Praye Tietia have confirmed the news of their birth to a set of twins with gushing photos that took over the internet.



These and more interesting mouth-watering news have been captured in this week’s Nkommo Wo Ho with your host, Maame Akua Kyei.



