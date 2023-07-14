0
Nkommo Wo Ho: All the juicy details in Adjetey Anang’s memoir, Agradaa rearrested

Adjetey Anang8.png Adjetey Anang

Fri, 14 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actor Adjetey Anang on the occasion of his 50th birthday celebration, organized an event in Accra that did not only celebrate the golden jubilee but launched his highly anticipated memoir as well as his health charity known as the One in a Million-Health Foundation.

The book tells Adjetey Anang’s journey to stardom, his impact, lessons, struggles, and the sacrifices which have shaped him over the years.

Also, founder and leader of the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Patricia Asiedua, alias Nana Agradaa, has been rearrested for publishing nude pictures of a prophet called Emmanuel Appiah Ennin.

This week’s Nkommo Wo Ho gives you all the juicy details in Adjetey Anang’s book and other interesting news from Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities.

Join your host Maame Akua Kyei as she feeds you with the news you missed on this new episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV.

Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:



