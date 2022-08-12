0
Nkommo Wo Ho: Amerado and Lyrical Joe's war intensifies; Tracey Boakye warns fake friends

Fri, 12 Aug 2022

Two Ghanaian rappers - Lyrical Joe and Amerado - have waged war against each other, a situation that has seen the music industry buzzing with diss tracks.

Social media users who have endorsed the lyrical battle continue to fan the flames while waiting for the ultimate winner of this bloody battle. Already some musicians have taken sides in this heated beef.

Join Amma Broni on this week's episode of Nkommo Wo Ho as she rates the performance of the rappers in line with the feedback from Ghanaian music lovers.

Also, Tracey Boakye topped trends after she warned her friends who are fond of sending her unwarranted advice on how to keep her marriage with Frank Badu Ntiamoah.

According to social media users, her jab was directed at Xandy Kamel and all those who have admonished her to cut off some friends.

Actress Nana Ama McBrown has also clarified that she underwent liposuction to remove fat from her sagging tummy, adding that she has not worked on her buttocks as earlier speculated.

