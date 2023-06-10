Nkommo Wo Ho: Funny Faces’ baby mama hits back at critics, Agyinasare-Nogokpo shrine continues to trend

Funny Face’s baby mama, Vanessa stormed social media this week to address her critics who have slammed her following an interview she had with Kwaku Manu.

Whiles some suggest that her interview was ‘calling’ for a reunion between her Funny Face, Vanessa who cannot stand the trolls anymore lectured her critics.



Archbishop Agyinasare of Perez Dome and the Nogokpo case continued in the trends today with some ‘clergymen’ addressing the issue.



Also, Diamond Appiah of the ‘Mafia Geng’ group topped trends when she reacted to claims she once dated Nana Ama Mcbrown's husband prior to tying the knot with Nana Ama McBrown.



Musicians Wendy Shay, Strongman and a host of your celebrities made headlines as well this week.

