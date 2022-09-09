1
Nkommo Wo Ho: Hajia Bintu shakes the internet with the release of her Jaguar

Hajia Bintu Wsx.jfif TikToker, Hajia Bintu

Fri, 9 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hajia Buntu on Wednesday topped trends after outdooring her new whip on social media days after her trip to the West African country, Nigeria.

The curvy social media influencer topped social media trends over her latest property.

Also, friends and fans have sent congratulatory messages to the young woman known for making skits and advertising for brands. This was not without some allegations on how she managed to get the expensive car.

Join Amma Broni on this week's episode of Nkommo Wo Ho as she brings to you stories surrounding the influencer's new whip.

Meanwhile, Nana Tonardo has made some damming revelations about some things he and his nemesis, Afia Schwarzenegger, were involved in when they were friends.

In a video the socialite shared on Instagram barely 24 hours ago, he mentioned that he and the mother of three used to engage in threesomes with interested people for reasons he didn't disclose.

Enjoy the breakdown of entertainment and celebrity news that topped trends this week.

Watch Nkommo Wo Ho below:





ADA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
