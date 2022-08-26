0
Menu
Entertainment

Nkommo Wo Ho: KKD reveals bedroom secret, Stella Seal fights 'rude' Obaapa Christy

Video Archive
Fri, 26 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, popularly known as KKD, in two separate interviews this week revealed one of his bedroom secrets to the amazement of many.

According to the celebrated broadcaster, who is an ardent reader, he once flipped the pages of a book with the wetness from a lady's 'honey pot'.

His revelation received mixed reactions from social media users.

In this power-packed episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV, Amma Broni brings you up to speed with the two major 'beefs' in the entertainment industry.

First between Tinny and Stonebwoy, followed by Stella Aba Seal's gospel feud with Obaapa Christy.

Catch all the excitement in the industry, including stories from Shatta Wale, Efia Odo, Afia Schwarzenegger and a host of other celebrities.

Also, Gifty Boakye opens up about her past relationship with Black Stars player, Thomas Partey and her experience at the 2022 Miss Supranational beauty contest in Poland.

Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Fire officer caught on CCTV shoplifting
Profile of Inusah Fuseini’s ‘embattled’ son
Major projects Akufo-Addo promised that may not come to pass
Hopeson Adorye jabs Atta Akyea over Bawumia
Inusah Fuseini's son breaks silence after US fraud allegations
Eurobond issuances: SAS management debunks Adom-Otchere’s claim
Stella Aba Seal slams 'disrespectful' Obaapa Christy
Inusah Fuseini's son convicted by US Court for money laundering, fraud
Odike's bite of the bitter truth only reserved for the Asantehene
NSMQ star Francisca recounts encounter with ‘earth angels’
Related Articles: