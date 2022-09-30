Nkommo Wo Ho: Kirani Ayat fights Akufo-Addo and Tourism Authority

Kirani Ayat (left), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (right)

It has been a long battle involving singer Kirani Ayat and the Ghana Tourism Authority over the unauthorized use of his music video in a promotional content published by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The ‘war’ has witnessed Ayat taking on the Tourism Authority who claim that they obtain the right from an agency to use the visuals from his GUDA music video.



Not only was Ghana’s president dragged by the singer, also, Nana Addo was subjected to public ridicule when a large crowd of youth at the Global Citizen Festival booed him on stage.



This week, Amma Broni, brings you up to speed on all the major happenings at the well-organized Festival that was graced by Usher, SZA, Gyakie, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Stomzy among other top artistes.



Not forgetting Dr UN and Joyce Dzidzor’s supposed marriage and love story which has become the talk of town overnight.

This week was packed with celebrity news and gist from your favourite personalities in the entertainment industry.



Do enjoy these stories and more on Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV.



