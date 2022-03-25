‘Nkommo Wo Ho’: Kojo Jones's flamboyant wedding, Coded-Nkonkonsa brawl

No single week passes without surprises from the entertainment industry. From controversies to the throwing of shades, there is always a lot to talk about.

It’s another week full of gist and Nkommo Wo Ho brings you moments from the citadel of Ghanaian businessman Kojo Jones after taking over social media with his flamboyant wedding.



Join Maame Akua Kyei who is sitting in for the regular host, Amma Broni, as she presents to you every bit of what went on during the wedding ceremony; from the parading of luxurious cars through to the spraying of money with culture being displayed.



Away from the wedding, there was a near scuffle between Coded of 4X4 and Nkonkonsa at the premises of Neat FM. The announcement of the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards nominees has evoked reactions with Nana Aba Anamoah, as well as Abeiku Santana expressing dissatisfaction.

Watch this week’s rundown here:



