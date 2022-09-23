0
Menu
Entertainment

Nkommo Wo Ho: Linda Osei takes on Afia Schwarzenegger; Black Sherif records another hit

Video Archive
Fri, 23 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In this week's episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV, Paula Amma Broni brings you the back story on Linda Osei and Afia Schwarzenegger's beef on TikTok.

The two topped trends after levelling several allegations against each other amidst damning insults. Social media users were treated to tons of comic videos from the women who are currently at each other's throats.

Away from the violence, Black Sherif gave fans something to talk about with the release of his single titled 'Soja'. The song became an anthem less than 24 hours after its release.

Also, rapper Sarkodie released 'Labadi' featuring King Promise. The song's visuals have received positive feedback from music lovers.

Enjoy the latest showbiz stories from the camp of Ama K Abebrese, Emelia Brobbey, Shatta Bundle, among many others on Nkommo Wo Ho.

Watch the video below:





OPD/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
NDC to field Akan chairman as flagbearer in 2028 – Ben Ephson
Kwaku Annan explains the mistaken Bawumia insult that got him fired
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Why Biden used a convoy for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players
Dancefloor action by new Black Star players excites social media users
Sam Okudzeto speaks on call for new Chief Justice
Every bullet that hits a target in Ukraine hits our pockets – Akufo-Addo
Related Articles: