Nkommo Wo Ho: McBrown’s divorce saga, fresh report on Hajia4Reall's fraud case emerges

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown and her husband, Maxwell Mensah trended this week after rumours of her husband having a side chick intensified on social media.

It can be recalled that a popular socialite called Serwaa became popular after news of her secretly dating Maxwell emerged with netizens reacting to the news



The rumours also had it that McBrown and her husband had been separated for a while now, and ‘the other woman’ Serwaa had taken over.



Also, Ghanaian socialite, Mona Faiz Montrage popularly known as 'Mona4Reall or Hajia4real' made headlines when court reports revealed that Hajia4Reall had five foreign bank accounts in which she ‘kept’ money she took from six victims.



A set of court documents produced by Gossips24 Avenue revealed that Hajia4Reall opened some five bank accounts under the name of different non-existing business ventures, in three different banks in Bronx, New York.



She is also said to have allegedly defrauded a 70-year-old woman in a romance scam.



Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame was also in the trends following comments he made about the health implications of drinking a lot of water.

