Nkommo Wo Ho: Sandra Ababio’s ‘chilling’ confession, Hajia4Real speaks

This week’s Nkommo Wo Ho captures another set of interesting headlines from showbiz newsmakers.

Kumawood actress, Sandra Ababio, became topical this week following her intriguing revelations on the Delay show.



In a series of disclosures, the actress was captured in the trends for narrating how she became pregnant at age 22 for a 50-year-old man after losing her virginity to a 20-year-old man.



In another captivating development, Ghanaian socialite, Hajia4Reall shared some cryptic messages prior to her next court appearance on September 23, 2023.



The socialite who is currently facing trial for a series of romance scams in the US went viral for intending to ‘speak’ and prove her innocence.



These and more interesting stories have been compiled and presented by your regular host, Maame Akua Kyei



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below:









