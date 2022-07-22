0
Nkommo Wo Ho: Shatta Wale and Deportee trade insults

Fri, 22 Jul 2022

Comrades, the latest 'vawulence' between dancehall musician Shatta Wale and Deportee, a former leading member of the Shatta Movement, has escalated.

The two personalities have gone dirty on social media with several shots fired between them.

Nkommo Ho Wo on GhanaWeb TV returns with something special, covering all the trending stories in showbiz.

Join Amma Broni as she breaks down the juicy gists from the camp of singer Fantana who has opened up about her enhanced body as well as the latest update on Chairman Wontumi's court case against actress Afia Schwarzenegger and entertainment pundit, A Plus.

Also, AJ Poundz, Akuapem Poloo, Aisha Modi, and Medikal made headlines this week.

Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:



