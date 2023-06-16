Nkommo Wo Ho: The ‘Mafia Gang’s fight continues, Mzbel flaunts baby bump

Songstress Mzbel made headlines this week

The ‘Mafia Gang’ again made headlines this week following Naana Brown’s wild expose.

Following Diamond Appiah’s ‘betrayal’ and damning accusations leveled against her former best friend, Tracey Boakye, Afia Schwarzenegger also had her own share of ‘bitter encounter’.



Diamond Appiah confirmed Nana Tornado’s claims that Afia is indeed a second wife to a certain chief, whose Land cruiser Prado she seized.



This triggered Afia to unfollow her fellow gang member, Diamond Appiah.



In another unexpected development, Ghanaian singer Mzbel flaunted her baby bump, a situation that took social media by storm.



Also, some Kumawood actors who are unhappy with the current government’s performance are asking for a change.



Some of them have vowed to campaign against the current sitting president in the forthcoming elections.

Not forgetting the New Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Baci, whose ‘Longest cooking marathon’ title was confirmed amidst massive reactions from netizens this week.



