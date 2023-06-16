0
Menu
Entertainment

Nkommo Wo Ho: The ‘Mafia Gang’s fight continues, Mzbel flaunts baby bump

Mzbel And Baby Bump Songstress Mzbel made headlines this week

Fri, 16 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The ‘Mafia Gang’ again made headlines this week following Naana Brown’s wild expose.

Following Diamond Appiah’s ‘betrayal’ and damning accusations leveled against her former best friend, Tracey Boakye, Afia Schwarzenegger also had her own share of ‘bitter encounter’.

Diamond Appiah confirmed Nana Tornado’s claims that Afia is indeed a second wife to a certain chief, whose Land cruiser Prado she seized.

This triggered Afia to unfollow her fellow gang member, Diamond Appiah.

In another unexpected development, Ghanaian singer Mzbel flaunted her baby bump, a situation that took social media by storm.

Also, some Kumawood actors who are unhappy with the current government’s performance are asking for a change.

Some of them have vowed to campaign against the current sitting president in the forthcoming elections.

Not forgetting the New Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Baci, whose ‘Longest cooking marathon’ title was confirmed amidst massive reactions from netizens this week.

Join your host, Maame Akua Kyei, as she comes your way with more interesting updates on this episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV.

Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Alleged audio: What Owusu Bempah said about IGP, Akufo-Addo
Don't allow Mahama to come close to presidency – Annoh-Dompreh
Nogokpo's 14-day ultimatum to Agyinasare expires
Why is Frimpong-Boateng being prosecuted? – Prof Adei quizzes
A Plus threatens to report Tema High Court Judge and Maurice Ampaw to CJ
25-year-old banker arrested for stealing GH¢1.2m from customers’ accounts
Sam Pee Yalley clashes with Obiri Boahen over British citizenship claim
Amansie Central: Three school girls burnt to death, one injured at Huu
Immigration officer disciplines alleged 'serial killer' caught with a school girl
Kennedy Agyapong slams Adomako Baafi