Nkommo Wo Ho: Tracey Boakye accused of snatching her colleague's lover

Barely a week after Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu Ntiamoah tied the knot in Kumasi, a host of allegations sprung up concerning their love life.

This week's episode of Nkommo Wo Ho with Paula Amma Broni, features Afia Schwarzenegger's revelation that Frank dated a woman for 10 years before settling with her 'daughter', Tracey Boakye.



Get the latest update on what led to Afia raining insults on #Francy22 wedding producer, Kofi Asamoah, who was captured in a video restricting a member of the Mafia Gang from getting close to Tracey during her bridal entry.



The entertainment industry was hard hit by the death of veteran actor, Prince Yawson, better known as Waakye. Friends, colleagues, and fans have mourned the actor who passed away at age 52.



Catch all the latest stories that made headlines from the camp of KiDi, Hamamat, Nana Ama McBrown and others.

Watch Nkommo Wo Ho below:







