Nkommo Wo Ho: Wendy Shay shades; taxi driver reigns

Days after Wendy Shay delivered a splendid performance at the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, she took to Twitter to shade an unidentified former publicist who she claimed suffered from Halitosis.

According to Wendy, an attempt to look for a solution to his bad breath created enmity between them.



She was however criticized by a section of the public for breaking the news on social media.



"How do you tell somebody who has a MOUTH ODOR ( HALITOSIS) without offending Him. One of my publicists had a very bad MOUTH ODOR … I decided to help him and guess what I became his number one enemy," read the singer's tweet dated May 8.



This week has been packed with news on the aftermath of the 2022 VGMA which witnessed popular Ghanaian singer, KiDi, being crowned as the Artiste of the Year and bagging four other awards.



