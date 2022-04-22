0
Menu
Entertainment

Nkommo Wo Ho: Xandy Kamel drags ex husband, Rita Dominic weds Fidelis

Video Archive
Fri, 22 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress, Xandy Kamel, has recounted some messy encounters that plagued her marriage with sports presenter Kaninja, a situation, which ended in their split barely two years into their marriage.

Xandy among several damning allegations disclosed that she suffered four miscarriages and blamed her ex-husband for contributing to one of the cases.

In an interview with Kwaku Manu, he revealed that she has learnt from her experience, a reason why she will never flaunt her next partner on social media.

Join Amma Broni on this week's episode of 'Nkommo Wo Ho' as she delves into this issue and several others that errupted from Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike's traditional wedding.

However, Stonebwoy topped Twitter trends for endorsing a cryptocurrency company.

The move by the dancehall singer attracted the wrath of some fans with broadcaster, Bridget Otoo, describing his post as 'insensitive' to Menzgold customers.

This week's gist featured, Asamoah Gyan, FBS, Shatta Wale, and many more.

Watch Nkommo Wo Ho below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akuapem Poloo makes a bold confession
Attempt to bury boy, cow alive foiled
Petition to impeach Akufo-Addo will fail – Former MP
Meet the beautiful wife and family of Stephen Appiah
'Maame Water' spirit ruined our careers - Ex-starlet Captain
What I would do as president for one day - Sam Jonah
Akufo-Addo's wife will deal with moral aspect of Serwaa Broni saga – Ablakwa
Here are the new legal fees issued by GBA
'What's your locus, go and sleep!' – CLOGSAG boss slams IMANI boss over neutrality allowance
My son’s marriage to Akufo-Addo’s daughter to unite Ashanti, Akyem faction in NPP – Kofi Jumah
Related Articles: