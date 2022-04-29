0
Nkommo Wo Ho: Yul Edochie grilled, Efia Odo trends

Fri, 29 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie was blown away by the reactions to his post that unveiled his second wife, Judy Muoghalu. Who would have thought that a man could face public ridicule for just taking in a second partner?

Social media in-laws as well as fans of the actor believe that Mr Edochie betrayed and also made a fool of his first and official wife, May Yul-Edochie whom he shares four children.

The highlight of the drama was when the undisputed first wife, May 'cursed' her husband and his new lover.

Back in Ghana, actress Efia Odo did magic with the semi-nude outfit she confidently wore to rapper Kwesi Arthur's album launch. It was a crazy week for Efia but she stood her ground by clapping back at all those who weren't feeling her wild look.

Amma Broni on this series of 'Nkommo Wo Ho' got all the developing stories and latest gist in the entertainment circle from celebrities who made headlines.

Enjoy this week's video below:



Also watch the latest episode of Moans & Cuddles below:

