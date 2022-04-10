Nkonkonsa and Abena Korkor were friends before and after our marriage - Victoria Lebene

Blogger Eugene Osafo-Nkansah and wife, Victoria Lebene

Actress Victoria Lebene has admitted to her husband, Eugene Osafo Nkansah and Abena Korkor being good friends even before she found love in his eyes.



The popular blogger better known as Nkonkonsa was in 2021 named by Abena as one of the men she had an affair with adding that he made advances toward her whilst he was married.



Although he denied the claim, a section of the public dragged him on social media for having extra-marital affairs but reacting to this, his wife, noted that everything seemed funny to her at the time.

According to Vicky, Eugene and Abena were "good friends" long before she came onto the scene. Speaking on United Show on Saturday, April 9, confessed not having an interest in her husband's former relationships.



"I don't want to know. He had a past, they were friends before and after marriage so I mean whether something happened, I don't want to know. That doesn't interest me," she told Entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo.



"This is not to talk for my husband, I think that Eugene has been a very good friend to Abena. Honestly, I knew that they were friends before and after. They've been good friends even before we got married."



Also commenting on how the public reacted to the rumours and how she received the news she said: "It was crazy, everyone was talking about Victoria and her husband, pointing fingers at me. I think that people also need to take their time to analyze issues before judging. It didn't affect me although I heard all the noise. I am very strong within because I know what lives inside me."



Guest host of United Showbiz, Kwame A Plus disclosed that the blogger has done a lot for Abena Korkor and didn't deserve to be paid with evil.

He recalled how Nkonkonsa onetime offered support to Abena when she was left stranded in the Volta Region and how he used to accommodate her whilst he was still single.







