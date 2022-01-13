No Ghanaian gospel song is played in Nigerian churches - Empress Gifty alleges

Gospel musician, Empress Gifty

Empress Gifty calls out Nigerians

Nigerian churches do not play our songs, Empress Gifty



Some Ghanaian pastors have blacklisted our gospel songs, Empress Gifty



Empress Gifty has launched a campaign calling on Ghanaians to support and promote local gospel musicians at a time where Nigerian gospel songs are gradually taking over the airwaves.



Checks made by the award-winning artiste reveal that not even a single Ghanaian gospel song from the current A-list singers including herself is being ministered at churches in Nigeria.



This she describes as unacceptable as almost every church in Ghana proudly plays and also have their choir minister songs from Nigerian artistes.



In a live video session, Empress Gifty called out Nigerians for their lack of support.

"I want to ask you one question, when was the last time Ghanaian giant gospel musicians, including myself, ever visited Nigeria and heard them sing any of their songs during worship? When I take out "Ayee Ayee" out, no song from an A list Ghanaian artiste is played in their churches. If you have ever come across a thing like that, be bold and confront me.



"They (Nigerian) do events, get together, parties, naming and weddings. When was the last time you heard them play songs from a Ghanaian gospel act? You just visit any church in Ghana, from the first to the fourth service is filled with Nigerian songs. One time I questioned one of our Choirmasters if he hadn't heard my latest song, he told me to write a letter to the church before the choir could learn and minister my song. I quizzed if the Nigerians had written a letter to them," said Empress Gifty.



The 'Eye Woaa' hitmaker added that some Ghanaian preachers have blacklisted local gospel artistes.



According to her, these pastors take pride in the fact that they do not listen to Ghanaian gospel songs.



"There are some Ghanaian pastors who claim not to listen to Ghanaian gospel music. they go like this 'i don't listen to Ghana gospel music' but they all live in this country. Go to Pastor Chris' church, he will tell you he listens to songs from Nigerian artistes," she concluded.