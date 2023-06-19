0
Menu
Entertainment

No Ghanaian musician nears Burna Boy’s achievement – Ypee

Burna Boy 233.png Nigerian singer, Burna Boy

Mon, 19 Jun 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian rapper, YPee, has rated Nigeria’s Afrobeat star, Burna Boy, ahead of his peers in Nigeria and even Ghana.

In a recent interview with Kingdom FM, he argued that no Ghanaian musician has done what Burna Boy has done in terms of achievement.

“Who in Ghana is doing what Burna Boy is doing?” YPee questioned while speaking to Fiifi Pratt in his interview.

The rapper however acknowledged the fact that being on top in the music industry is a matter of time hence Ghanaian musicians will also have their time to shine soon.

“But I also see it as a matter of time, so when it is the time for Ghanaians we will make it. From the look at the industry, things are changing and I can see everyone doing his best so we will get there someday”, YPee said.

Burna Boy, was recently, the only afrobeat artiste billed for the just-ended UEFA Champions League finals held in Istanbul, Turkey.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Alleged audio: What Owusu Bempah said about IGP, Akufo-Addo
Don't allow Mahama to come close to presidency – Annoh-Dompreh
Nogokpo's 14-day ultimatum to Agyinasare expires
Why is Frimpong-Boateng being prosecuted? – Prof Adei quizzes
A Plus threatens to report Tema High Court Judge and Maurice Ampaw to CJ
25-year-old banker arrested for stealing GH¢1.2m from customers’ accounts
Sam Pee Yalley clashes with Obiri Boahen over British citizenship claim
Amansie Central: Three school girls burnt to death, one injured at Huu
Immigration officer disciplines alleged 'serial killer' caught with a school girl
Kennedy Agyapong slams Adomako Baafi