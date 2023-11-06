'No God' comment: We should praise Mzbel for raising an ‘intelligent’ boy - Ola Michael

Filmmaker and entertainment pundit, Ola Michael

Following remarks made by Mzbel’s 10-year-old son claiming he does not believe in God, there have been numerous criticisms of how the child was raised and how he got to know a lot of things about God and others.

Mzbel was heavily chided for not grooming her child appropriately concerning the remarks he made in the interview he granted that caused a stir in the country.



On the other hand, popular filmmaker and entertainment pundit, Ola Michael has hailed the musician for how she trained her child to speak intelligently at such a young age.



He stated that Mzbel should be commended for training her child to be intelligent and speak with so much confidence in public because such a trait is rare among children of his age.



“I think Mzbel has done well. I watched the footage several times and I was amazed. He [Mzbel’s son] made it clear that he is a single-parent kind of child. I did not hear him talking about his father in the interview... He mentions his mother’s name. So first of all, the woman [Mzbel] has done very well to train a 10-year-old boy to speak like that," he said.



“When I was watching the interview at first I was paying attention to the way he speaks and I realized he is intelligent. So I was wondering where does he come from? And where did he learn all that from?” Ola Michael told MzGee on the United Showbiz programme monitored by GhanaWeb.

Mzbel’s 10-year-old son stated in an interview shared on social media in which he claimed that he does not believe in the existence of God and Jesus Christ because it is his mother who caters to him.



His claims were met with harsh criticisms but Mzbel mounted a spirited defence. She reiterated her son's statement, emphasizing that there is no Almighty God.



“Yes! We don’t believe in the existence of an Almighty God, because we know that everything or anything that has a life no matter how big or small is a God, that is why when we pour libation (pray) we acknowledge and honor all those energies (God),” Mzbel wrote on her Instagram page.



She further explained that although the ancestors are no more, their blood runs through us which means they still influence humanity.



“Our ancestors are dead but their blood and spirit run through us, we are their DNA so we honor them too. You are all God’s…spend time with yourself in quietness, ask questions, and patiently wait for the answers from within you! You will be amazed.”

