No argument worth damaging my mental health – 2Baba

2baba 2baba Nigerian musician 2Face Idibia

Mon, 19 Jun 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Celebrated music star 2Baba has advised fans on mental health preservation.

With an accompanying background voice of a motivational speech, 2Baba in a video that saw him nodding his head and smiling, admonished people to shun arguments, particularly those capable of adversely affecting their mental health.

The ‘Africa Queen’ who’d been subjected to intense and prolonged criticisms about his ‘love for women’ over the years after fathering seven kids from different women, shared the dividend of not getting involved in unnecessary arguments with people and staying indifferent when misconstrued.

According to him: “It’s crazy how peaceful life becomes when you discover you no longer have the energy to argue.

“And you’re okay with being misunderstood because people only understand from their level of perception. And no argument is worth damaging your mental health.”

“F*ck what you heard!!! No film tricks here,” reads the caption of the video.

