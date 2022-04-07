No bed syndrome: Kwasi Ernest narrates horrible experience

Kwasi Ernest wades in ‘No bed syndrome' brouhaha

'No bed syndrome' discussion re-surfaces in the Showbiz circles



Fresh accident victims denied hospital admission due to 'No bed syndrome'



Popular entertainment critic cum artiste manager, Kwasi Ernest, has recounted a terrible instance where he transported fresh accident victims from one hospital to another in search of admission.



Wading in the ongoing ‘no bed syndrome’ which reportedly caused the death of popular highlife singer Nsiah Piesie, Kwesi Ernest said he drove from Nsawam to Spintex just in search of a hospital to admit patients who were his visitors from Canada.



According to the Media Excel CEO, the two accident victims, which involved a 7-8-month-old pregnant woman, bled profusely in his car for hours.



In all these, Kwesi Ernest was pissed that the hospitals paid no heed to the fact that the case needed immediate attention.

“I had visitors from Canada and unfortunately, they were headed towards Nsawam when an accident occurred. Since 10 pm that night the incident occurred, and we couldn’t find a single hospital to accommodate the patients. I’m talking about people who had blood oozing from their bodies and one of them was even pregnant. She was pregnant for 7-8 months. These people were just in my car in that condition from Nsawam to Spintex. That’s where we ended up. It took me 2-3 hours to get to that particular hospital and we ended up there at midnight. So I want to ask that at what point should patients be treated in an emergency. These people could have died,” he stated during a discussion on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review.



Meanwhile, there have been growing concerns in recent times over the struggle for beds in various hospitals across the country.



The trend which has been predominant in the past few years has compelled doctors to either treat patients on the floor, in plastic chairs or in worst cases, turn them away.



Watch the video below from 15 minutes onwards:







