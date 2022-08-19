4
No bed syndrome: Mr Beautiful blames Waakye for his death

Mr Beautiful 3dn.png Ghanaian actor and staunch NDC sympathizer, Clement Bonney

Fri, 19 Aug 2022

Ghanaian actor and staunch NDC sympathizer, Clement Bonney popularly known as Mr. Beautiful has revealed that veteran Ghanaian actor Waakye who died recently did not see the importance of hospitals built by former President John Mahama all in the name of politics.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, Mr. Beautiful indicated that the late Waakye told him despite the fact that the former President did extremely well in building physical infrastructure such as hospitals and providing beds as well, he bluntly asserted that the hospitals and beds won't feed him.

He however described the statement as below the belt and explained that if there was enough beds provided by the current NPP administration, probably he would have been alive.

He added by advising celebrities in Ghana to support people in politics that would bring honour to them.

Source: SammyKay Media
