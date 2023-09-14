No, don’t go mad for ‘I love you’ - Akumaa Mama Zimbi advises the youth

Media personality and counselor, Akumaa Mama Zimbi

Astute media personality and counselor, Akumaa Mama Zimbi has admonished the youth against deeply falling in love with someone when he or she proposes.

She indicated that most ladies fall prey to deceitful proposals from men who are only interested in sex and not real relationships which could lead to marriage.



The Adom TV/FM presenter intimated that young ladies should know their worth and not allow themselves to be used by men who are only interested in sex.



In an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3 which GhanaWeb monitored on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, Akuma Mama Zimbi advised young women to be vigilant and abstain from deeply falling in love with men when they are lured into relationships.



“You go mad because somebody said I love you? No!” she said.

“It should not be so. You should know yourself. My parents told me when I was growing up that you are a very beautiful woman. Your eyes, nose, teeth, lips, and everything is beautiful. So don’t let anybody tell you because of this they are going to sleep with you.”



She advised the young women to be content with what their parents provide for them in order not to be enticed with money into relationships.



“Although my father was a policeman, the little they gave me, my mother educated me on it so I was not jealous of anybody’s thing. So why do you want somebody to waste you, give that person all the styles [sex positions]? You even steal your parent's money for that guy and in the long run, that guy is going to leave you. It happens in schools, in the universities. So don’t give in.”



BS/BB

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:









Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch some of our programmes below.







You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below:



