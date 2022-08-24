0
Menu
Entertainment

No evidence sex positions can lead to stroke - Physiotherapy Association

Sex Couple 610x400 Couple in bed

Wed, 24 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Physiotherapy Association has debunked claims that certain sex positions can lead to stroke.

This comes on the back of suggestions on state-owned GTV’s breakfast show that the ‘doggy’ sex position can lead to stroke in both men and women.

A statement issued by the association and signed by its Public Relations Officer said: “There is no evidence to support this claim.

“Physiotherapists over the world believe in Evidence-based Practice.”

It advised the public to “disregard the claim.”

It further called for circumspection to avoid misinformation,” when discussing such issues.

The association also urged the public to “seek the advice of certified and qualified physiotherapists on such matters.

Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:



Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Inusah Fuseini's son convicted by US Court for money laundering, fraud
Odike's bite of the bitter truth only reserved for the Asantehene
NSMQ star Francisca recounts encounter with ‘earth angels’
Adom-Otchere replies ‘senior brother’ KKD
‘When will President Akufo-Addo learn?’ – Prof Steve Hanke tackles
Inside story of how six Lower Manya Krobo residents sustained gunshot wounds
Delta Airline number N195DN banned from flying to Ghana
KKD takes ‘kid brother’ Adom-Otchere to the cleaners
SP goes after Customs again, investigates auctioning of cars, goods
Odike questions Manhyia over his banishment
Related Articles: