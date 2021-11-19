No identifiers, never show your face in a nude photo - Sex educationist advises

Never show identifies when sending nudes

A sex educationist details how individuals can avoid trouble



He adds that people cannot be prevented from sending nudes



"Never show your face in a nude picture, no face no case," this is according to sex educationist, Cosmos.



In an era where people have been 'ruined' with their leaked sex tapes, individuals are being admonished to tread cautiously to avoid the 'shame' and public ridicule that comes with such events.

Speaking on Moans&Cuddles on GhanaWeb TV on the topic "Sending nudes: The good, bad and ugly", one of Ghanaians youngest sex educationists, Cosmos stressed that partners who can not help but exchange their nudes should leave no traces behind.



"Never show your face in a nude picture. I realise that you can not stop people from taking nude pictures... the favourite sculptures in the world are of naked people. It's always been a thing where people want o see people naked.



"If you are ever gonna do something like this, no face no case. It goes beyond that, no identifiers. If you have tattoos and you are taking it (nudes) without your face, someone will know that's you. If there is something that can positively identify you, it is gonna be hard to deny if something should ever come out... they will know," he advised.



