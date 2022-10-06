No institution wants to employ Dr. UN and it’s sad – Joyce Dzidzor laments

Ghanaian socialite, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, has described as worrying how companies and several institutions have kicked out Dr. UN’s request to work with them.

According to Ms. Dzidzor, the Global Blueprint Excellence Awards founder has been desperately searching for jobs, but the ‘sham’ tag that has been conferred on him by the media inhibits his opportunities.



While pleading with Ghanaians to give him a chance, the former HIV/AIDS ambassador established that co-habiting with Dr. UN during their short contractual marriage made her realize how different he is from what people usually perceive of him.



Joyce Dzidzor made these comments while announcing an end to their two-week contractual marriage.



“Nobody wants to employ him despite all the knowledge in his head. I have seen his character and his heart. It is so pathetic that the media could destroy a good soul like this, to the extent that nobody wants to employ him. They call him a scammer and I don’t know who he has scammed. It is difficult for him to achieve a lot just because he awarded some people,” She stated in a viral video.

“Pls give him a chance. Everybody deserves a chance. As for me, I won’t let the talent go waste. I will continue to support him until doors open for him. I know when he makes it big, he will not forget me,” she added.



Watch the video below:







EB/BOG