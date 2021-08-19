No jollof in the world tastes better than Ghana’s - Sarkodie

Ghanaian Rapper Sarkodie

• Sarkodie says no jollof in the world can be compared to Ghana’s

• He said Ghana remains undefeated as far as cooking great jollof is concerned



• The rivalry between Nigerian and Ghanaian jollof is a debate that have existed over the years



Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has touted Ghana’s jollof as the best in the entire world.



According to rapper who is currently embarking on a tour in Nigeria, Ghana is second to none as far as the best jollof dishes are concerned.



The jollof rice rivalry between Ghana, Nigeria, and other West African countries is a feud of passion that often ends up in either an argument or a battle.

Some West African countries particularly Ghana and Nigeria obviously unfazed about the true origin of the dish have over the years claimed its superiority.



But sharing his two cents on the subject, Sarkodie in an interview with Naija FM said;



“Worldwide, no jollof tastes better than Ghana Jollof. Have you been to Ghana? Tried their jollof? This should even be argued out. We are the best and you know it.”



It can be recalled that Gambia beat Nigeria and Ghana to emerge the winner of a jollof competition organized by the Ghana Tourism Authority in 2017.



Meanwhile, some historians have traced the origin of jollof rice to Senegambia, which was ruled by the Jolof Empire.