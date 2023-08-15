No man can promise and fail me – Deborah Seyram Adablah

The slay queen who sued her sugar daddy

Deborah Seyram Adablah, who made headlines some time ago after suing her sugar daddy (top banker) for breach of agreement, has mentioned that no man can promise and fail her.

She made this utterance after she was slammed for sharing charms on how to avoid promise and fail as such a charm did not work for her.



In a video shared by WithAlvin on Twitter, Deborah Seyram Adablah was captured saying that no man can promise and fail her because she knows the secret to making men fulfill any promise, they make to her.



She went ahead to say that she is enjoying a sweet life.



“I was teaching promise and fail charm and somebody said she thinks I needed it most because I met a man and other things. Nobody promises me and fails oo, I know the secret. Nobody promised me and has failed before. When I teach something and you come and write nonsense”.



“My life is sweet, if you don’t know, I am telling you. Whatever I teach is my data, my time, my energy, my knowledge”, she said.

Her video aroused several reactions from some netizens. The following is how netizens reacted to Seyram’s video:



“There is no shame in witchcraft anymore”.



“The fact that the sugar daddy didn’t marry her is also a failed promise”.



“Hmmm, medicine is working on people’s husbands ooo”



Background

Deborah Seyram Adablah was in the news some months back that she has sued a top banker ( sugar daddy) who refused to fulfill his promise after agreeing to be in a relationship with him.



She began this relationship with his sugar daddy after she started to work at First Atlantic Bank as a National Service Personnel and his sugar daddy was known to be the CFO of the said bank.



Among the issues that triggered the lady to reveal her relationship with the top banker was that the man made some promises to her but is refusing to fulfill them.



According to her, her sugar daddy promised to take care of her and also divorce his wife to marry her, and seeing that the man was refusing to stick to his words, she decided to sue him for breach of the agreement.



After the back-and-forth appearances in court, the slay queen lost the case and was additionally fined by the court to pay GHC6,000.

