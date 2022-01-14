No man can resist the sexual temptations of a woman - Reno Omokri

Nigerian author, Reno Omokri

Nigerian lawyer and human rights activist, Reno Omokri, has argued that no man on earth can resist the sexual temptation of a woman adding that not even the most spiritual of them can stay in a room with a woman without having sex with her.



According to him, it will be in the best interest of men especially those who are married to flee from a woman who tries to woo them just like Joseph in the Bible did.



He added that the man who can resist a woman's charm is yet to be born.

In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, Reno wrote: "Dear men, When Joseph was accosted by Potiphar’s wife, he did not fast, or pray, or sign psalms. He fled. Don’t be foolish. The man that can resist sexual temptation has NOT been born. Unless she is your wife, never be alone with a woman in a room with a bed!"



His assertion has received a diverse response from followers.



A young man named Jonson Blay stated that he has been able to resist a naked woman while alone in a room with her.



Sharing his story he wrote: "I disagree with you, is not every man who can't stand the sight of a naked woman. I have seen the nakedness of a woman who has confessed her love for me many times without any sexual feeling. She later apologize to me for her actions."



Another, Chuks Nwosu also admonished men to flee from any sexual attempt made by a woman who is interested in them.

He wrote: "And the devil knows you too well by putting you in that room with your spec. You have reached ground. FLEE is a verb an action word."



