0
Menu
Entertainment

No matter how big you are, be friendly with the ‘new cats’ — Musician advices colleagues

Wande Coal 333 Nigerian singer, Wande Coal

Sun, 11 Jun 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer, Wande Coal, has advised his colleagues in the music industry that no matter how big they are, they should be friendly with the up-and-coming ones.

He said this in an interview with Dotun "Do2DTun" Kayode on Cool FM.

Citing an example, he cited his relationship with Wizkid.

His advice comes after a video of Davido describing Burna Boy as a 'new cat' while rating himself and Wizkid on the same level emerged online

This caused a stir on social media as Burna Boy fans slammed Davido over his comment, saying the "new cat got a Grammy".

Other singers have also waded into the 'new cat' versus 'old cat' tag.

Watch the video below;

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Frimpong-Boateng fires back at OSP
Prof Frimpong-Boateng gives full account about his arrest
Opambour 'challenges' Agyinasare
Ghanaian in murder-suicide case in USA identified as Asanteman chief
I was sacked from presidency less than 48 hours after Mills’ death - Anyidoho
Social media users slam EC’s response to Sammy Gyamfi, NDC
EC responds to Sammy Gyamfi's second Assin North statement
Assin North by-election: Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu hits Ato Forson
CJ nominee: Joe Wise confirms consensus position
Kwaku Azar speaks on Gyakye Quayson ruling