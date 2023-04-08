0
Menu
Entertainment

'No money but Ghanaians are chilling in Kwahu' – Afia Pokuaa exclaims

Vim Lady Nice Afia Pokua, popularly known as 'Vim Lady' is an astute Ghanaian journalist

Sat, 8 Apr 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Afia Pokuaa (Vim Lady) is questioning how Ghanaians are complaining of hard times yet are having the fun of their lives in Kwahu, this Eater.

According to her, she is unable to fathom how these individuals pull up at such a 'money consuming' event where they bask in 'enjoyment' for a couple of days.

“Eiiii Ghanaians, “no money”, “no money” but see the chilling you are chilling in Kwahu,” she wrote with a thinking emoji to drum home her surprise.

Her comment has been met with mixed reactions from her followers on social media.

While some agree with her statements, others share the opinion that monies for such occasions are usually set aside and budgeted for.

Others emphasized that not all Ghanaians are affected by the harsh economic conditions in the country.

“Point of correction some Ghanaians, not all Ghanaians madam. Some are hungry and have nothing to even eat. Speak for those u are seeing, The Whole Ghana is not in kwahu,” A netizen retorted.

Kwahu is arguably the most desired Easter holiday destination in southern Ghana.

Each year, many troop into the town to spend their holidays with loved ones, where they experience fun-packed activities.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha